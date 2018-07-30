Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s earnings. Pacific Coast Oil Trust also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

ROYT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,992. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

