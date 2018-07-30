Overbrook Management Corp Has $831,000 Position in Visa (V)

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $6,393,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $22,591,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Vetr lowered Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.97.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa opened at $140.71 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Visa has a 12-month low of $98.51 and a 12-month high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

