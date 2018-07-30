OriginTrail Hits Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. OriginTrail has a market cap of $25.66 million and $63,716.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003605 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00393490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00162995 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000877 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,253,992 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.