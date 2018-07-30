Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 622,652 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 29th total of 798,887 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, Chairman Drake D. Mills acquired 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Ronnie Myrick acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $430,270.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp opened at $40.15 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

