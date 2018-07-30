Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $43.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Origin Bancorp news, major shareholder Pbra, Llc sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $21,343,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary E. Luffey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $430,270.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp traded up $0.15, hitting $40.30, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

