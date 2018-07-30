Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Organovo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Organovo will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 756.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 273,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Organovo opened at $1.21 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.88. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

