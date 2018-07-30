O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2018 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $15.97 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.38.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $300.44 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,196,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

