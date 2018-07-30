O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Price Target Raised to $294.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $274.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.38.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $300.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

