O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.59. The company had a trading volume of 658,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,659. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 183,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 507.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6,598.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 331,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

