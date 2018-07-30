Orbital ATK (OA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Orbital ATK to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.
Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Orbital ATK to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Orbital ATK opened at $134.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orbital ATK has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.29.
Orbital ATK Company Profile
Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Orbital ATK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital ATK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.