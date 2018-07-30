Orbital ATK (OA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Orbital ATK to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Orbital ATK to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Orbital ATK opened at $134.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orbital ATK has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

