OracleChain Market Cap Achieves $12.99 Million (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $30,548.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003547 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00392094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00161779 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000867 BTC.

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.