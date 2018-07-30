Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,170,365 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ORCL stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 345,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $15,853,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,835.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,375,667 shares of company stock valued at $108,478,316 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

