OptimizeRx (OPRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OptimizeRx earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.623210919273 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.48. 24,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

