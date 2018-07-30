Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 25,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,511,000 after buying an additional 450,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

