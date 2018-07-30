Ooma Inc (OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $30.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Ooma reported sales of $28.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $125.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.78 million to $125.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $140.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $70,034.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,543 shares of company stock worth $719,972. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ooma by 978.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 230,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ooma by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 943,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 99,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth $523,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma traded up $0.15, reaching $15.65, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,726. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $303.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

