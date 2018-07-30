OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $710,125.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00399859 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00162948 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000880 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

