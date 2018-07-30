One Stop Systems Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems’ (NASDAQ:OSS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 31st. One Stop Systems had issued 3,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $19,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of One Stop Systems’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OSS opened at $4.29 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.01% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

