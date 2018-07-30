ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We estimate ~$0.51, versus consensus of $0.48. Days of inventory were 122 days, down slightly q/q, and distribution channel inventory was down modestly q/q and in the normal 11-13 week range. 2Q18 lead times were up q/q while fab utilization was down q/q. ON has noted it expects to see 2020 GM at 40%.””

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Nomura started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 890,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,504. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $352,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,929 shares of company stock worth $3,129,066. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

