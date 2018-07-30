Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report sales of $284.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.40 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $254.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. 605,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $26,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,553,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,370,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $558,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,567,740 shares of company stock worth $114,002,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.