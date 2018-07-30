Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,648,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 712,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,718,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,041,000 after purchasing an additional 278,468 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 652,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,498 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp traded down $0.02, reaching $19.45, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 641,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,531. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

