OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 34,694.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 104.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after acquiring an additional 132,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of ANSYS opened at $174.16 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.56 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

