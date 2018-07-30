OLD National Bancorp IN Has $686,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at $40.76 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

