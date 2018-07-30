Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $34.34 on Friday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. sell-side analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Stephen J. Deadrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,853.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Deadrick bought 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,280.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,334.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,840 shares of company stock worth $169,011 and have sold 67,356 shares worth $2,333,410. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

