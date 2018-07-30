Oil States International (OIS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.39 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Oil States International stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

