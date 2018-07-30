Office Depot Inc (ODP) Holdings Boosted by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Office Depot worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

In other Office Depot news, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

