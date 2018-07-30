Oclaro (OCLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Oclaro to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Oclaro had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oclaro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCLR opened at $8.60 on Monday. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have commented on OCLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

