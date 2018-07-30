Oceaneering International’s (OII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE OII traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,268. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -389.37 and a beta of 1.39. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 869.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

