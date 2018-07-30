Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 172.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,722,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,145 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 34.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $83.47 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

