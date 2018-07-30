NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.40.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 331,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.