Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.54 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7389747888044 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE JLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 19,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,955. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate attractive total returns through opportunistic investments in mortgage-backed security (MBS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in non-agency residential MBS and commercial MBS.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.