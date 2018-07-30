Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Forterra (FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.63) price objective (up from GBX 342 ($4.53)) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 358.57 ($4.75).

Shares of Forterra opened at GBX 293 ($3.88) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 193.50 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.75 ($4.07).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

