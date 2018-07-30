NRG Energy (NRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NRG Energy opened at $31.58 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,651,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

