NRG Energy Inc (NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 15th

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

NRG Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NRG opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

