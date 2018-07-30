NOW (DNOW) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media stories about NOW (NYSE:DNOW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NOW earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2800522750858 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.67. 50,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.90. NOW has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.22 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts predict that NOW will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DNOW. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

