Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) CFO Sells $248,086.26 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 13,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $248,086.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northwest Bancshares opened at $18.05 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,228,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $219,059,000 after buying an additional 115,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $19,886,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 42.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 298,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

