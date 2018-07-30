Northstar Group Inc. Takes $600,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $103,526,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $78,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 634,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $99.03 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $102.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.8022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.