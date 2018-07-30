Northstar Group Inc. Invests $382,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

PSCT stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

