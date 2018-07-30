Northstar Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,453 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,307,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,517,000 after acquiring an additional 210,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,014,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,461,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

