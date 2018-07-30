Northrop Grumman (NOC) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $341.00 to $326.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.41.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $260.22 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

