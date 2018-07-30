Northrop Grumman (NOC) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $341.00 to $326.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.41.
Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $260.22 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.