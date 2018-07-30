Northcoast Research Weighs in on Sherwin-Williams Co’s FY2018 Earnings (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Northcoast Research issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $19.28 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2018 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHW. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.30.

SHW stock opened at $443.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $326.68 and a 52-week high of $450.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,994,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,463,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,120,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,310,000 after buying an additional 806,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

