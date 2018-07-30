Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ferro Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Ferro in a report issued on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Ferro opened at $22.20 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ferro has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,928,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management raised its stake in Ferro by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 172,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

