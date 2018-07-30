Nord/LB Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Covestro (1COV)

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.53 ($108.85).

Covestro opened at €82.36 ($96.89) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Covestro has a 12-month low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 12-month high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

