Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2,075.00 price objective (up from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $1,830.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,907.92.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $20.12 on Friday, hitting $1,797.15. 193,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $136,052,024.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

