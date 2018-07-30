Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2,075.00 price objective (up from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $1,830.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,907.92.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $20.12 on Friday, hitting $1,797.15. 193,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $136,052,024.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
