Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $205.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $81,589.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,812.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.