Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WestRock by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in WestRock by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 997,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,122 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 10,291.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock opened at $56.12 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WestRock Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

