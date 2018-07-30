Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group opened at $38.80 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.