Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,146.25, for a total transaction of $1,573,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,781,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,315 shares of company stock worth $77,085,224. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,422.00.

NVR opened at $2,807.07 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,584.29 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

