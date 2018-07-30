Nielsen (NLSN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a $30.76 rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.62.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen traded up $0.38, hitting $22.74, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,135. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 335,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.