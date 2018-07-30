Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Receives $89.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,601 shares of company stock worth $557,475. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,044,000 after acquiring an additional 692,829 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,908,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 218,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,138,000.

Nexstar Media Group traded up $0.17, reaching $74.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,005. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

