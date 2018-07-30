NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.19

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 1241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 107.67% and a return on equity of 8.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 156,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.